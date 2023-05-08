HDFC Bank hikes lending rates; loan EMIs to increase further

HDFC Bank loan interest rates

According to the bank website, the overnight MCLR is now 7.95%. The MCLR for one month is 8.10% and the three-month and six-month MCLRs will be 8.40% and 8.80%. The one-year MCLR, which is connected to many consumer loans, will now be 9.05%, the two-year MCLR will be 9.10%, and the three-year MCLR will be 9.20%.