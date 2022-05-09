HDFC Bank hikes MCLR across all tenors. Loan EMIs to go up

According to the HDFC Bank website after the latest rate reduction, its overnight MCLR stands at 7.15%, while one-month MCLR is 7.20%. Three- month and six-month MCLR stand at 7.25 % and 7.35% respectively. One-year MCLR, to which many of the consumer loans are linked, will now be 7.50%, two-year MCLR will now be 7.60%, while three-year MCLR has been set at 7.70%. These new rates are effective 7 May, as per HDFC Bank website.