HDFC Bank hikes MCLR rates by up to 15 bps on overnight to six months tenure; EMIs to go up1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 02:49 PM IST
HDFC Bank has increased benchmark marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 5 to 15 basis points across tenures ranging from overnight to six months. The one-year MCLR is unchanged at 9.05%, while two-year and three-year rates remain at 9.10% and 9.20%.
Leading private sector lender, HDFC Bank has hiked benchmark marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 5 basis points to 15 basis points with effect from Wednesday onward. The lending rates have been raised from tenures starting overnight to six months. While other interest rates remained unchanged.
