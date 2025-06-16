HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card: 6 reward points redemption options you shouldn’t miss

Most banks award reward points on most credit cards, except for some cards on which they give cashback. The reward points are versatile and can be redeemed against various options. It gives the credit cardholder the flexibility to use the reward points for various purposes depending on the need at the time of redemption. The value per point differs depending on the redemption option chosen.



In this article, we will understand the various redemption options that HDFC Bank provides its Infinia credit cardholders.

Redemption options for HDFC Bank Infinia credit card reward points Booking flights and hotels on SmartBuy: Infinia credit cardholders can redeem their reward points for booking flight tickets and/or booking hotel accommodation using HDFC Bank’s SmartBuy platform. The reward points can be used for domestic as well as international bookings.

The redemption value per point is Rs. 1. The flights and hotel bookings are powered by EaseMyTrip, Yatra, Cleartrip, and Goibibo. The cardholder can use the reward points to make bookings for self and others.

The cardholder can pay up to a maximum of 70% of the transaction value with reward points. The remaining 30% transaction value must be paid with the Infinia Credit Card. A maximum of 1,50,000 reward points can be redeemed per calendar month for flights, hotel bookings, and transferring to partners on SmartBuy.

Transfer reward points to partners: HDFC Bank has a tie-up with various airline and hotel transfer partners. Infinia credit cardholders can transfer their reward points to any of these transfer partners. Some of these include the following.

Transfer partner Transfer ratio Reward points transfer timeline Air India Maharaja Club 2:1 Within 48 to 96 working hours Club ITC 2:1 Within 48 to 96 working hours Spicejet SpiceClub 1:1 Within 24 working hours Air Canada Aeroplan 2:1 Within 24 working hours AirAsia Rewards 1:1 Within 24 working hours Accor Live Limitless (ALL) 2:1 Within 24 working hours Avianca LifeMiles 2:1 Within 24 working hours Etihad Guest 2:1 Within 24 working hours Finnair Plus 1:1 Within 24 working hours Air France Flying Blue 1:1 Within 24 working hours IHG One Rewards 1:1 Within 24 working hours Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles 1:1 Within 24 working hours Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus 2:1 Within 24 working hours British Airways Executive Club 2:1 Within 24 working hours Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles 2:1 Within 24 working hours United MileagePlus 2:1 Within 24 working hours Wyndham Rewards 1:1 Within 24 working hours

As you can see above, Infinia credit cardholders can transfer their reward points to 17 transfer partners. The transfer ratio for the conversion of reward points into airmiles or hotel loyalty points differs among various partners. It ranges between 1:1 and 2:1. The timeline for the transfer of reward points to most partners is within 24 working hours. However, for some partners it may take up to 96 working hours for the transferred points to reflect in the partner account.

Tanishq Gift Vouchers and Apple products: While travel redemptions can give a good redemption value per reward point, not all Infinia cardholders may want to redeem points for this purpose at all times. Other options that can give good redemption value per reward point include Tanishq Gift Vouchers and Apple products.

The Tanishq Gift Vouchers can be bought in various denominations ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 10,000. The redemption value for Tanishq Gift Vouchers is Rs. 1/reward point. The cardholder can pay a maximum of 70% of the transaction value with reward points. The balance 30% must be paid with the Infinia card. Redemption of reward points against Tanishq Gift Vouchers is capped at 50,000 reward points for every calendar quarter.

Apple products like iPhone, MacBook, watch, iPad, etc., can be bought by redeeming reward points. The redemption value for Apple products is Rs. 1/reward point. The cardholder can pay a maximum of 70% of the transaction value with reward points. The balance 30% must be paid with the Infinia card. Redemption of reward points against Apple Products is capped at one product for every calendar quarter.

Gift vouchers: The gift vouchers of various online and offline brands can be bought by redeeming Infinia reward points. The redemption value ranges between Rs. 0.40 to Rs. 0.50 per reward point.

Merchandise: In the earlier section, we saw how Infinia credit card reward points can be redeemed against Apple products at Rs. 1/reward point. Apart from Apple products, the reward points can be redeemed against various other merchandise. The categories include electronics, fashion accessories, beauty, wellness, kitchen and home appliances, etc. The redemption value is Rs. 0.50/reward point.

Conversion to cash: The reward points can be converted to cash if none of the above-discussed redemption options appeal to you. The redemption value is Rs. 0.30 per reward point. The cash amount will be credited to the credit card account in two working days. The amount will be adjusted towards the next statement balance. Redemption of reward points for cash is capped at 50,000 reward points per calendar month.

Which are good redemption options? As we saw in the earlier section, HDFC Bank offers multiple options for Infinia credit cardholders to redeem their reward points. Some options offer a good redemption value, while some offer a lower redemption value. Redeeming points for booking flights and hotels through SmartBuy, transfer to some airline and hotel partners, Apple merchandise, Tanishq Gift Vouchers, etc., offer a good redemption value of Rs. 1/reward point. The cardholder should ideally opt for one of these redemption options.

Redeeming points for merchandise and gift vouchers offers a per reward point redemption value in the Rs. 0.40 to Rs. 0.50 range. Conversion of reward points to cash offers the lowest redemption value of Rs. 0.30/per reward point. It should be the last option to redeem reward points. The cardholder should ideally give preference for the redemption option that offers a higher redemption value per reward point. However, it all depends on the need at the time of redemption, and accordingly, the redemption option must be chosen.