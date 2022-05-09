This bank is offering car loan in 30 minutes. Details here

Speaking on the launch, Arvind Kapil, Country Head — Retail Assets at HDFC Bank said, "HDFC Bank has been a pioneer in Digital innovations. Now we are stepping up by launching end-to-end digital car loan solution for existing as well as new customers. Xpress Car Loans by HDFC Bank, will be an industry defining automotive lending journey. It will be available across all our branches, dealerships and eventually on third-party aggregator platforms."