HDFC Bank launches ‘Max for Seniors’ and ‘Max for Her’ savings accounts; key features

The HDFC Bank has recently launched two new savings accounts. These two accounts come with unique variants for senior citizens and women, ‘Max for Seniors’ and ‘Max for Her’, under the bank's Savings Max account portfolio.

These HDFC accounts are designed to cater to the specific banking requirements of senior citizens and women by focusing on core aspects such as financial security, financial management, lifestyle-related benefits and enhanced banking convenience.

The launch comes amid increasing participation of these customer groups in India’s banking ecosystem. According to government data, India’s senior-citizen population is expected to reach around 230 million by 2036, about 15% of the country's population. On the other hand, women currently hold 39.2% of bank accounts and contribute 39.7% of total deposits, highlighting their increasing participation in the country's banking ecosystem.

Key features of HDFC ‘Max for Seniors’ and ‘Max for Her’ accounts Both these HDFC accounts focus on providing benefits such as cyber protection, an Auto Sweep facility to earn higher returns on any surplus savings and a host of lifestyle privileges.

Feature Max for Seniors Max for Her Cyber protection Digital fraud insurance cover of up to ₹ 25,000 Digital fraud protection benefits Savings growth Auto Sweep facility for FD-like returns and an additional 0.5% FD interest Auto Sweep facility for FD-like returns Banking convenience Doorstep banking facility Convenient banking services with lifestyle benefits Health benefits Health-related support and wellness privileges Complimentary health check-up Insurance cover Personal accidental death cover on debit card up to ₹ 3.19 crore Debit card accidental death cover up to ₹ 3.19 crore, and additional accident cover up to ₹ 10 lakh Lifestyle benefits Airport lounge access and select privileges Lifestyle vouchers, airport lounge access and locker charge discount

Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature. For complete details and features, refer to the bank's official website.

Customized banking solutions Commenting on the launch, Ashish Parthasarthy, Group Head – Branch Banking, Payments, Treasury, Liability Products, Marketing, Virtual Channels and Infrastructure, HDFC Bank, said, “The bank is focused on delivering customized solutions that address changing customer expectations while improving security, convenience and financial well-being.”

He added that all individuals who opt for its ‘Premium Speciale Savings’ suite, developed for senior citizens and women, are going to receive enhanced cyber protection, curated lifestyle benefits and other additional privileges.