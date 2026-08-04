HDFC Bank launches ‘Max for Seniors’ and ‘Max for Her’ savings accounts; key features

HDFC Bank has introduced ‘Max for Seniors’ and ‘Max for Her’ savings accounts under its Savings Max portfolio. The accounts offer cyber protection, Auto Sweep benefits, insurance cover, health support and lifestyle privileges designed for senior citizens and women customers.

Shivam Shukla
Published4 Aug 2026, 08:20 AM IST
HDFC Bank launches ‘Max for Seniors’ and ‘Max for Her’ savings accounts: Check out the features now
HDFC Bank launches ‘Max for Seniors’ and ‘Max for Her’ savings accounts: Check out the features now

The HDFC Bank has recently launched two new savings accounts. These two accounts come with unique variants for senior citizens and women, ‘Max for Seniors’ and ‘Max for Her’, under the bank's Savings Max account portfolio.

These HDFC accounts are designed to cater to the specific banking requirements of senior citizens and women by focusing on core aspects such as financial security, financial management, lifestyle-related benefits and enhanced banking convenience.

The launch comes amid increasing participation of these customer groups in India’s banking ecosystem. According to government data, India’s senior-citizen population is expected to reach around 230 million by 2036, about 15% of the country's population. On the other hand, women currently hold 39.2% of bank accounts and contribute 39.7% of total deposits, highlighting their increasing participation in the country's banking ecosystem.

Also Read | HSBC, SBI and ICICI Bank get half of India's FCNR flows under incentive window

Key features of HDFC ‘Max for Seniors’ and ‘Max for Her’ accounts

Both these HDFC accounts focus on providing benefits such as cyber protection, an Auto Sweep facility to earn higher returns on any surplus savings and a host of lifestyle privileges.

Feature

Max for Seniors

Max for Her

Cyber protectionDigital fraud insurance cover of up to 25,000Digital fraud protection benefits
Savings growthAuto Sweep facility for FD-like returns and an additional 0.5% FD interestAuto Sweep facility for FD-like returns
Banking convenienceDoorstep banking facilityConvenient banking services with lifestyle benefits
Health benefitsHealth-related support and wellness privilegesComplimentary health check-up
Insurance coverPersonal accidental death cover on debit card up to 3.19 croreDebit card accidental death cover up to 3.19 crore, and additional accident cover up to 10 lakh
Lifestyle benefitsAirport lounge access and select privilegesLifestyle vouchers, airport lounge access and locker charge discount

Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature. For complete details and features, refer to the bank's official website.

Customized banking solutions

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Parthasarthy, Group Head – Branch Banking, Payments, Treasury, Liability Products, Marketing, Virtual Channels and Infrastructure, HDFC Bank, said, “The bank is focused on delivering customized solutions that address changing customer expectations while improving security, convenience and financial well-being.”

He added that all individuals who opt for its ‘Premium Speciale Savings’ suite, developed for senior citizens and women, are going to receive enhanced cyber protection, curated lifestyle benefits and other additional privileges.

Also Read | SCSS or Small Finance Bank FD: Which is better for senior citizens?

With ‘Max for Seniors’ and ‘Max for Her’, HDFC Bank looks to grow its customer base and move beyond traditional savings accounts.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

HDFC BankSenior CitizensFinancial SecuritySavings AccountsPersonal FinanceMoneyBanksHDFCIndia
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