Planning to invest in fixed deposit (FD). Here is some piece of good news for you. HDFC Bank has launched two special fixed deposits (FDs) offering higher interest rates. As per the bank's website, this is a limited-period offer only.

“Presenting, HDFC Bank Special Edition Fixed Deposits. Enjoy HIGHER FD Rates @7.20% on tenure 35 months and @7.25% on a tenure 55 months. What's more? Senior Citizen benefits 0.50% EXTRA!...So Hurry! Valid for Limited Period only!" HDFC Bank stated on its website.

HDFC Bank latest FD rates

HDFC Bank has revised its deposit rates. After the recent revision, the bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3% to 7.25 % to general customers on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens will earn an interest rate of 3.5% to 7.75% on these deposits. These rates are effective from 29 May 2023.

HDFC Bank special FD rates for general customers

The bank has introduced two special edition FDs with a 35 and 55-month term that offers an interest rate of 7.20% and 7.25% respectively

2 Years 11 Months (Special Edition FD - 35 Month) 7.20%

4 Year 7 Months (Special Edition FD - 55 month) 7.25%

HDFC Bank special FD rates for elderly

The bank has introduced two special edition FDs with a 35 and 55-month term that offers an interest rate of 7.70% and 7.75% respectively

2 Years 11 Months (Special Edition FD - 35 Month) 7.70%

4 Year 7 Months (Special Edition FD - 55 month) 7.75%

HDFC Bank latest FD rates effective 29 May 2023

7 - 14 days 3.00%

15 - 29 days 3.00%

30 - 45 days 3.50%

46 - 60 days 4.50%

61 - 89 days 4.50%

90 days < = 6 months 4.50%

6 mnths 1 days <= 9 mnths 5.75%

9 mnths 1 day to < 1 year 6.00%

1 year to < 15 months 6.60%

15 months to < 18 months 7.10%

18 months to < 21 months 7.00%

21 months - 2 years 7.00%

2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months 7.00%

2 Years 11 Months (Special Edition FD - 35 Month) 7.20%

2 Years 11 Months 1 day <= 3 Year 7.00%

3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months 7.00%

4 Year 7 Months (Special Edition FD - 55 month) 7.25%

4 Year 7 Months 1 day <=5 Years 7.00%

5 Years 1 day to 10 Years 7.00%

