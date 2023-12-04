Tata Neu is a popular super app offering access to Tata Group services, deals, and NeuCoins. Neu Plus and Infinity cards provide rewards on the app along with other benefits.

After the RBI lifted the ban, HDFC Bank kept adding credit cards. With Tata Neu, HDFC has released Tata Neu HDFC Bank Infinity Credit Card and Tata Neu HDFC Plus Credit Card, offering diverse rewards and benefits. With features like cashback, travel perks, and robust security measures, it caters to various lifestyles. The launch reflects Tata's expansion into financial services, aiming to provide customers with a seamless and rewarding payment experience.

Here's a comparison of Tata Neu Plus vs. Infinity HDFC Bank credit cards and everything you need to know about these credit cards.

Eligibility Criteria

Category TATA Neu HDFC Plus credit card TATA Neu HDFC Infinity credit card Salaried Individual National Age - Min 21 years and Max 60 Years. Net Monthly Income more than ₹25,000. Age - Min 21 years and Max 60 Years. Net Monthly Income more than ₹1 Lakh. Self Employed Indian National Age - Min 21 years and Max 65 Years. Income Tax Return more than ₹6 Lakh per annum. Age - Min 21 years and Max 65 Years. Income Tax Return more than ₹12 Lakh per annum.

Fees and Charges

Category Tata Neu HDFC Plus Credit Card Tata Neu HDFC Bank Infinity Credit Card Joining Fees ₹ 499+GST or Zero ₹ 1,499+GST or Zero Welcome Benefits* 499 NeuCoins 1,499 NeuCoins Annual Fees ₹ 499+GST or Lifetime Free ₹ 1,499+GST or Lifetime Free Spend Based Waiver Spending of ₹ 1 lakhs in a membership year. Spending of ₹ 3 lakhs in a membership year. Foreign Transaction Amount (Forex Charge) 3.5% on the transaction amount + GST 2% on the transaction amount + GST Fuel Surcharge Waiver 1% on all fuel transactions between ₹ 400 to ₹ 5,000. The maximum waiver is capped at ₹ 250 per month. 1% on all fuel transactions between ₹ 400 to ₹ 5,000. The maximum waiver is capped at ₹ 500 per month.

*You will get a welcome benefit, only if you pay the joining fee. This welcome benefit is not applicable for first-year free and lifetime Credit Cards. You must use the card to buy something within 30 days of getting it to receive the welcome benefit.

The card is available in two types: Visa and Rupay. But we suggest getting the Rupay variant when applying for the card as you can use it for UPI spending. However, if you have the Tata Neu app, you might get the Tata Neu credit card without a fee, so check if you can get it.

Reward Rate

Category Tata Neu HDFC Plus Credit Card Tata Neu HDFC Bank Infinity Credit Card All purchases on the Tata Neu app and/or website (including 5% coins that you earn on activating the NeuPass) 7% NeuCoins 10% NeuCoins Partner Tata Brands and Non-EMI Spends on Tata Neu. 2% NeuCoins 5% NeuCoins All other spends include Non-Tata brands, UPI and merchant EMI. 1% NeuCoins 1.5% NeuCoins Wallet, Gift Vouchers, Fuel, Rent, Cash Withdrawal, EMI Transactions 0% NeuCoins 0% NeuCoins Rewards from grocery transactions 1000 NeuCoins per calendar month. 2000 NeuCoins per calendar month.

Tata brand partners include Tata 1MG, BigBasket, Croma, Air Asia, Tata CLiQ, IHCL, Westside, Qmin, Tata Play, Tata Pay, Titan, Tanishq and Cult.

Rewards for UPI spend capped at 500 NeuCoins per calendar month.

Rewards for Insurance spend capped at 2,000 NeuCoins per day.

The monetary value of 1 Neu Coin = ₹1. However, the NeuCoins are valid for a period of 1 year from the date of the transaction on which you earned NeuCoins.

Travel Benefits

Category Tata Neu HDFC Plus Credit Card Tata Neu HDFC Bank Infinity Credit Card Domestic Lounge Access Under the VISA or RuPay Card, 4 complimentary visits per year and maximum 1 visit per quarter. Under the VISA or RuPay Card, 8 complimentary visits per year and maximum 2 visits per quarter. International Lounge Access N/A Under the Visa or Rupay variant, 4 complimentary visits per year (using a priority pass on VISA variant) and maximum 1 visit per quarter. After all usage, the cardholder has to pay $27 per visit under the VISA variant and for the Rupay variant, the fee is $3.25+GST per visit.

Insurance Benefits

Category Tata Neu HDFC Plus Credit Card Tata Neu HDFC Bank Infinity Credit Card Accidental Air Death Cover N/A ₹ 1 Crore Emergency Overseas Hospitalisation N/A Upto ₹ 15 lakhs​​​​​​​ Lost Card Liability Cover N/A Upto ₹ 9 lakhs

In conclusion, the HDFC Bank Tata Neu Infinity credit card stands out as a favourable choice. With its impressive 5% rewards on Tata Neo and affiliated brands, alongside 1.5% rewards for other expenses, this co-branded card offers compelling benefits.

Furthermore, the inclusion of international airport lounge access for both Visa and Rupay versions adds to its allure. In comparison, when evaluating the Tata Neu Plus and Infinity credit cards, the latter undeniably emerges as the preferred option.

Rohit Gyanchandani is Managing Director at Nandi Nivesh Private Limited

