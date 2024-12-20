HDFC Bank is offering its Millennia, Diners Club Privilege, Biz Grow, PIXEL Play and PIXEL Go credit cards as ‘lifetime free’ for a limited period—from December 17, 2024 to January 16, 2025. The bank is also providing ‘Regalia Gold’ free for the first year during the offer period.
“Lifetime free offer valid for applications from the bank's platform between 17th December 2024 and 16th January 2025,” the bank said.
Incidentally, HDFC Bank offered some of its popular credit cards without any annual fee or other charges during the festival season this year. The offer is valid till December 31 for Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card, Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card and Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card.
The Millennia card, which is given to salaried persons with a monthly income of ₹35000 and ITR (Income Tax Return) of ₹6 lakh per year for self-employed persons, has an annual/joining fee of ₹1000. This is waived if the customer spends ₹1 lakh per year.
Diners Club Privilege’s joining fee is the same as ‘Millennia’ but it is waived only if the customer spends ₹3 lakh per year. Diners Club Privilege is provided to salaried individuals with a monthly income of ₹35000 and an ITR of ₹6 lakh per year is mandatory for the self-employed.
The fee is ₹500 for BizGrow with the spending requirement of ₹1 lakh needed for a waiver. The card, which is for self-employed persons, is provided to those with ITR of ₹6 lakh. Customers can apply for the card using ITR, GST returns, bank statements and merchant payment reports.
For PIXEL Play, the fee is ₹500 with an annual spending requirement of ₹1 lakh. This card is given to persons with a salary income of ₹25000 per month and ITR of ₹6 lakh for the self-employed. The fee is ₹250 for PIXEL Go that is waived if the customer spends ₹50000 per year. PIXEL Go is given to those with a gross monthly income of more than ₹8000 per month and ITR of ₹6 lakh for the self-employed.
Here are the benefits and rewards that these cards given as ‘lifetime free’ offer for its customers.
Allirajan M is a journalist with over two decades of experience. He has worked with several leading media organisations in the country and has been writing on mutual funds for nearly 16 years.
