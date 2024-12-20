Credit cards: HDFC offers Millennia, Diners Club Privilege, Biz Grow, PIXEL Play and PIXEL Go cards as lifetime free. Offer valid from December 17 to January 16, Regalia Gold available as first year free.

HDFC Bank is offering its Millennia, Diners Club Privilege, Biz Grow, PIXEL Play and PIXEL Go credit cards as ‘lifetime free’ for a limited period—from December 17, 2024 to January 16, 2025. The bank is also providing ‘Regalia Gold’ free for the first year during the offer period.

“Lifetime free offer valid for applications from the bank's platform between 17th December 2024 and 16th January 2025," the bank said.

Incidentally, HDFC Bank offered some of its popular credit cards without any annual fee or other charges during the festival season this year. The offer is valid till December 31 for Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card, Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card and Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card.

The Millennia card, which is given to salaried persons with a monthly income of ₹35000 and ITR (Income Tax Return) of ₹6 lakh per year for self-employed persons, has an annual/joining fee of ₹1000. This is waived if the customer spends ₹1 lakh per year.

Diners Club Privilege’s joining fee is the same as ‘Millennia’ but it is waived only if the customer spends ₹3 lakh per year. Diners Club Privilege is provided to salaried individuals with a monthly income of ₹35000 and an ITR of ₹6 lakh per year is mandatory for the self-employed.

The fee is ₹500 for BizGrow with the spending requirement of ₹1 lakh needed for a waiver. The card, which is for self-employed persons, is provided to those with ITR of ₹6 lakh. Customers can apply for the card using ITR, GST returns, bank statements and merchant payment reports.

For PIXEL Play, the fee is ₹500 with an annual spending requirement of ₹1 lakh. This card is given to persons with a salary income of ₹25000 per month and ITR of ₹6 lakh for the self-employed. The fee is ₹250 for PIXEL Go that is waived if the customer spends ₹50000 per year. PIXEL Go is given to those with a gross monthly income of more than ₹8000 per month and ITR of ₹6 lakh for the self-employed.

Here are the benefits and rewards that these cards given as ‘lifetime free’ offer for its customers.

Millennia Credit Card 5% Cashback on Amazon, BookMyShow, Cult.fit, Flipkart, Myntra, Sony LIV, Swiggy, Tata CLiQ, Uber and Zomato

1% cashback on all other spends(except fuel) including EMI and wallet transactions

₹ 1000 worth gift vouchers on spends of ₹ 100,000 and above in each calendar quarter Diners Club Privilege 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' on all tickets via BookMyShow

5X reward points on Swiggy and Zomato

Complimentary annual memberships of Swiggy One and Times Prime as welcome benefit

₹ 1500 worth Marriott, Decathlon and more vouchers on quarterly spends of ₹ 1.5 Lakh

1500 worth Marriott, Decathlon and more vouchers on quarterly spends of 1.5 Lakh Eight complimentary airport lounge access worldwide

Four reward points for every ₹ 150 spent

Biz Grow 10X cashpoints on bill payments via PayZapp/SmartPay, Income Tax, GST and vendor payments via Swifti & SmartHub Vyapar, SmartBuy BizDeals, Cleartax, DMart. Earn up to 8000 cashpoints in a calendar year.

Get 2000 bonus cashpoints on quarterly spends of ₹ 1 Lakh as ‘Milestone Benefit’.

1 Lakh as ‘Milestone Benefit’. 1% fuel surcharge waiver.

Two cashpoints for every ₹ 150 spent PIXEL Play 5% cashback on choice of any two merchant packs. Dining and Entertainment Category – BookMyShow and Zomato, Travel Category – MakeMyTrip and Uber, Grocery Category – Blinkit and Reliance Smart Bazaar, Electronics Category – Croma and Reliance Digital, Fashion Category – Nykaa and Myntra

3% cashback on choice of any one e-commerce merchant - Amazon or Flipkart or PayZapp

1% unlimited cashback on all spends subject to terms and conditions

1% cashback on UPI spends (Applicable only for PIXEL RuPay credit cards)

Customise card design and billing cycle

PIXEL Go 1% unlimited cashback on all eligible transactions

1% cashback on UPI spends (Applicable only on PIXEL RuPay credit cards)

Shop now and pay in parts with flexible low cost EMIs

Exclusive dining offers, up to 25% discount on partner restaurants via Swiggy Dineout

Apply and control your Pixel Credit Card on PayZapp Allirajan M is a journalist with over two decades of experience. He has worked with several leading media organisations in the country and has been writing on mutual funds for nearly 16 years.