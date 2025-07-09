HDFC Bank personal loan interest rate July: Check latest rates, fees, and eligibility

HDFC Bank offers personal loans to both salaried and self-employed individuals. The bank provides digital loan processing with limited documentation requirements and flexible repayment tenures.
These loans are commonly used for purposes such as medical emergencies, travel, education, or debt consolidation. Interest rates, loan amounts, and eligibility criteria vary based on the applicant’s income, credit history, and employment profile.
|Parameter
|Details
|Interest rate range
|10.90% – 24.00% p.a.
|Loan amount
|₹50,000 to ₹40 lakh
|Loan tenure
|12 to 60 months
|Minimum credit score
|700+ preferred
Note: Interest rates are illustrative in nature and are based on income level, credit score, employer profile, and HDFC bank terms and conditions.
|Processing fee
|Prepayment/Foreclosure
|Up to ₹6,500 (flat) + GST
|2% – 4% of outstanding principal (after 12 EMIs)
Note: The processing fee and prepayment charges discussed above are illustrative in nature and are open for changes as per the policies of HDFC Bank.
Note: The documents required discussed above are illustrative only. For the updated requirements based on individual personal loan product offerings refer to the website of the bank.
Do evaluate and check your creditworthiness, credit score, income stability and the capacity to make repayments on time before applying. So that you are able to make informed decisions.
If in doubt do not hesitate to discuss with the concerned customer support executive of the bank or a certified tax professional before going for any particular personal loan product.
Disclaimer: Interest rates and charges are subject to change at HDFC Bank’s discretion. Always check the bank’s official website or contact customer support for the most updated loan terms.
