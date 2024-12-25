Personal loans from HDFC Bank offer quick cash for emergencies with interest rates starting from 10.85% to 24%. Factors affecting rates include credit score, loan tenure, and employment status. Loan amounts range from 50,000 to 40 Lakh with repayment periods of 3 to 72 months.

Personal loans provide you with a great choice of getting instant cash if you are in an emergency or if you have an event coming up and need extra funds to cover your expenses. These loans provide you with quick loan disbursement and can be availed for flexible repayment.

If you are planning to apply for a personal loan from HDFC Bank, then it is important to know the interest rates offered by the bank so that you can analyse and compare it with other banks and get the best deal for yourself.

HDFC Bank personal loan interest rates for salaried employees 2025 HDFC Bank provides personal loans to salaried employees at lower interest rates as compared to other applicants. The interest rates are offered starting from 10.85% and can go up to 24%. There are various factors that affect the interest rate you get:

Credit score: A good credit score of 720 and above improves your chances of getting your loan application approved.

Loan tenure: Long term tenures may attract higher interest rates on personal loans.

Relationship with the bank: If you already have a salary account with HDFC Bank, your chances of getting a better deal on personal loan becomes brighter.

Eligibility criteria Employment status:Need to be a paid employee in a private sector, public sector or government sector.

Age range:21 years to 60 years

Salary requirement: If you are an HDFC Bank salary account holder, you must have a minimum monthly income of Rs. 25000 or above. In other cases, you need to have a net monthly income of Rs. 50,000 and above.

Work experience:Must have at least 2 years of working experience, of which 1 year must be in the current organization.

Loan amount and tenure Loan amount:The loan amounts offered range from 50,000 to 40 Lakh depending on the application profile. The loan amounts offered range from 50,000 to 40 Lakh depending on the application profile.

Tenure:The repayment period of the loan ranges between 3 months and 72 months.

Documents required Document for proof of identity (passport/voter Id card driving license or Aadhaar card).

Proof of address (passport/ Voter ID Card/Driving License /Aadhaar card).

Bank statement of last three months /Passbook for the last six months.

Two latest salary slips/current dated salary certificate with the latest Form 16.

Proof of end use Charges and fees

Rate of Interest 10.85% - 24% (fixed) Processing fees Up to Rs. 6,000 + GST Tenure 3 months to 72 months

Source: Bank website

In conclusion, it is important that before you decide to apply for a personal loan, you must first analyse your financial situation to determine whether or not you can even afford a loan. You may also explore other loans offered by banks as personal loans offer higher interest rates as compared to other loans in the market. With this you will be able to make informed decisions and avoid any sort of financial burden.

Note: Personal loan interest rates and terms may vary over time. We recommend visiting the official website of the relevant bank for the most up-to-date information. Additionally, taking out a loan involves certain risks, so it's important to exercise caution and make informed decisions.