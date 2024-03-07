Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  HDFC Bank raises its MCLR, base rate, prime lending rate. Check the latest interest rates here
BackBack
MintGenie

HDFC Bank raises its MCLR, base rate, prime lending rate. Check the latest interest rates here

MintGenie Team , Written By Vimal Chander Joshi

The private lender has raised its marginal cost of funding-based lending rates by upto 5 basis points with effect from March 7, 2024. Base rate and benchmark prime lending rate have also risen by 10 basis points.

The 3-month MCLR has been raised from 9.10 percent to 9.15 percentPremium
The 3-month MCLR has been raised from 9.10 percent to 9.15 percent

HDFC Bank revised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates, also known as MCLR, on Thursday. The MCLR for overnight duration rose by 5 basis points to 8.95 percent.

The one-month MCLR is same at 8.95 percent. The 3-month MCLR has been raised from 9.10 percent to 9.15 percent. The new rates have come into force from March 7, 2024.

The MCLR rates for six months are same at 9.30 percent. The rates for one year duration are also same at 9.30 percent.

For two and three-year duration, the interest rates continue to be the same at 9.35 percent.

Tenure                  MCLR (%)
Overnight                 8.95
1 month                  8.95
3 months                    9.15
6 months                    9.30
1 year                          9.30
2 years                    9.35
3 years                       9.35

(Source: hdfcbank.com, The rates have come into force from March 7, 2024)

Base rate and PLR

The private lender has raised other interest rates also by 10 basis points. Now the bank's base rate stands at 9.45 percent starting March 11, 2024 against 9.35 percent earlier.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI among top banking picks as analysts say most negatives already priced in

The benchmark PLR (prime lending rate) also rose upward to 17.95 percent from March 11 onwards. Notably, base rate and prime lending rates were consistent since Sept 25, 2023.

What is MCLR?

RBI focused on making the benchmark rate transparent. It, therefore, introduced different ways to calculate the benchmark rates. Earlier, banks were supposed to follow prime lending rate (PLR) regime, which was followed by base rate and finally, MCLR were introduced.

MCLR is the minimum interest rate below which the bank is not supposed to lend to borrowers. Earlier, the minimum rate enforced by RBI used to be ‘base rate’.

HDFC Bank raised its MCLR rates last month also in the run up to the RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) that kicked off on Feb 6.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Mar 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App