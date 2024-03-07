HDFC Bank raises its MCLR, base rate, prime lending rate. Check the latest interest rates here
The private lender has raised its marginal cost of funding-based lending rates by upto 5 basis points with effect from March 7, 2024. Base rate and benchmark prime lending rate have also risen by 10 basis points.
HDFC Bank revised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates, also known as MCLR, on Thursday. The MCLR for overnight duration rose by 5 basis points to 8.95 percent.
