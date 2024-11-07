Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    HDFC Bank raises MCLR lending rates for THESE tenures; check here

    When MCLR is raised, loan EMIs typically go higher. Since MCLR rates are more dynamic, any change in these rates lead to tweak in the lending rates, thus impacting the loan EMIs.

    MintGenie Team, Written By Vimal Chander Joshi
    Published7 Nov 2024, 04:02 PM IST
    MCLR stands for marginal cost of funds-based lending rates below which lenders are not permitted to lend. RBI in 2016 had replaced the base rate system with the MCLR based lending rates
    MCLR stands for marginal cost of funds-based lending rates below which lenders are not permitted to lend. RBI in 2016 had replaced the base rate system with the MCLR based lending rates

    HDFC Bank on Thursday raised its marginal cost of lending based rates (MCLR) by 5 basis points across three tenors. These tenures are overnight, one month and 3 years.

    As per the latest rates which came into force on Nov 7, the MCLR rate for overnight now stands at 9.15 percent, which is 5 basis points higher than the earlier rate. The lending rates for one month tenure also rose by 5 basis points to 9.20 percent.

    The lending rates for other tenures i.e., 3 months, 6 months and one year remain the same i.e., 9.3 percent, 9.45 percent and 9.45 percent, respectively.

    Also Read | What factors determine personal loan interest rates?

    The two-year MCLR stands at 9.45 percent whereas the three-year MCLR will now be 9.5 percent against 9.45 percent earlier. The current rates are given in the chart shared below.

    It is noteworthy that the private lender raised its MCLR in September as well. Read this Livemint article for details.

    Tenure            
    		MCLR (%)
    Overnight         9.15
    1 month          9.2
    3 months          9.3
    6 months         9.45
    1 year                 9.45
    2 years              9.45
    3 years                 9.5

    (Source: HDFC Bank)

    What is MCLR?

    MCLR refers to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates below which lenders are not permitted to lend. In 2016, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) replaced the base rate system with the MCLR based lending rates. However, those borrowers who had taken loans before 2016 are still governed by the base rate or benchmark prime lending rates (BPLR) as the case may be.

    Also Read | After SBI, HDFC Bank, IDFC and two other lenders raise MCLR; check latest rates here

    The BPLR was introduced in 2003 before being phased out in 2010 by the base rate. The current interest rate regime is dictated by the MCLR which – as mentioned above – was rolled out in April 2016. HDFC Bank charges 17.95 percent as Benchmark PLR and 9.45 percent as base rate with effect from Sept 9.

    When MCLR rates are raised, loan EMIs also typically go higher. Since MCLR rates are more dynamic, any change in these rates lead to tweaks in the interest rates, thus impacting the loan EMIs.

     

     

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:7 Nov 2024, 04:02 PM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceHDFC Bank raises MCLR lending rates for THESE tenures; check here
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.