HDFC Bank revises bulk FD rates, now offering up to 7.25% on this tenure2 min read 28 May 2023, 02:07 PM IST
India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr.
India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr. Following the modification, the bank is currently offering interest rates on deposit tenors of 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.75% to 7.00% for the general public and 5.25% to 7.75% for elderly individuals. The maximum interest rate for deposits maturing in 1 year to 15 months is currently 7.75% for senior citizens and 7.25% for regular customers. As per the official website of HDFC Bank the new bulk FD rates are effective as of 27th May, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×