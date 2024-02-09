HDFC Bank revises FD interest rates; check latest rates here
The private sector bank offers special interest rate of 7.20 percent on a tenure of 35 months and 7.25 per cent of 55 months. The new rates will come into effect from Feb 9 i.e., Friday.
Notwithstanding the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeps repo rate constant at 6.5 percent, HDFC Bank has raised its interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The new rates will come into effect from Feb 9 i.e., Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message