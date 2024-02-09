Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  HDFC Bank revises FD interest rates; check latest rates here
MintGenie

HDFC Bank revises FD interest rates; check latest rates here

MintGenie Team

The private sector bank offers special interest rate of 7.20 percent on a tenure of 35 months and 7.25 per cent of 55 months. The new rates will come into effect from Feb 9 i.e., Friday.

When the FD tenure rises up to 5 years, HDFC Bank offers an interest of 7 per cent for regular citizens and 7.50 percent for senior citizens.

Notwithstanding the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeps repo rate constant at 6.5 percent, HDFC Bank has raised its interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The new rates will come into effect from Feb 9 i.e., Friday.

The private sector bank offers special interest rate of 7.20 percent on a tenure of 35 months and 7.25 per cent of 55 months.

On a one-year term deposit, the bank offers 6.60 percent to regular citizens and 7.10 percent to senior citizens.

The interest rate rises to 7.10 percent on a tenure of 15 months to 18 months. The interest rate rises further 7.25 percent on FDs with tenure of 18-21 months.

When the tenure is between 21 months to 2 years 11 months, the interest rate is 7 percent. When the tenure increases to 2 years 11 months to 35 months, the interest rate is 7.15 per cent.

On a tenure between 2 years 11 months 1 day to 4 years 7 months, interest rate is 7 per cent. On a tenure between 4 years 7 months to 55 months, the bank offers interest rate of 7.20 percent.

The new FD interest rates will come into effect from Feb 9, 2024.

And when the tenure rises further up to 5 years, the interest rate is 7 per cent for regular citizens and 7.50 percent for senior citizens.

On short term deposits, the private sector bank offers an interest rate that ranges between 3 to 6 percent.

For instance, on a tenure between 7 days to 29 days, interest rate is 3 percent and on a tenure between 46 days to 6 months, HDFC Bank offers 4.5 per cent.

Notably, senior citizen rates do not apply to Non Resident Indians (NRIs) and minimum tenure for NRE deposit is 1 year.

Other FD rate hikes

Recently, IndusInd Bank revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 crore with effect from Feb 6.

Additionally, Axis Bank has hiked the fixed deposit interest rates for amounts below 2 crore with effect from Feb 5, 2024.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.