HDFC Bank revises FD rates. How they compare with ICICI Bank, SBI2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2021, 10:32 AM IST
Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rates than the general public
Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rates than the general public
|
Listen to this article
HDFC Bank has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The increased rates of interest are applicable on FDs starting from December 1 2021. After the latest revision, HDFC Bank offers interest ranging from 2.50% to 5.50% on deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years. These rates are effective from 21 May 2021. HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens.
HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public with effect from 1 December 2021
7 - 14 days 2.50%
15 - 29 days 2.50%
30 - 45 days 3%
61 - 90 days 3%
91 days - 6 months 3.5%
6 months 1 day - 9 months 4.4%
9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%
1 year - 4.9%
1 year 1 day - 2 years 5%
2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15%
3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.35%
5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%
ICICI Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public with effect from 16 November 2021
ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 5.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are applicable from 16 November 2021. Senior citizens will continue to get a 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate than others.
7 days to 14 days - 2.5%
15 days to 29 days - 2.50%
30 days to 45 days - 3%
46 days to 60 days - 3%
61 days to 90 days- 3%
91 days to 120 days 3.5%
121 days to 184 days - 3.5%
185 days to 210 days - 4.40%
211 days to 270 days - 4.40%
271 days to 289 days - 4.40%
290 days to less than 1 year - 4.40%
1 year to 389 days - 4.9%
390 days to < 18 months - 4.9%
18 months days to 2 years - 5%
2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.15%
3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%
5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%
SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public with effect from 8 January 2021
SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.4% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. These rates are effective from 8 January 2021.
7 days to 45 days - 2.9%
46 days to 179 days - 3.9%
180 days to 210 days - 4.4%
211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%
1 year to less than 2 years - 5%
2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%
3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%
5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!