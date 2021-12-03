HDFC Bank has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The increased rates of interest are applicable on FDs starting from December 1 2021. After the latest revision, HDFC Bank offers interest ranging from 2.50% to 5.50% on deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years. These rates are effective from 21 May 2021. HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens.

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public with effect from 1 December 2021

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 day - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 year - 4.9%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.35%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%

ICICI Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public with effect from 16 November 2021

ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 5.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are applicable from 16 November 2021. Senior citizens will continue to get a 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate than others.

7 days to 14 days - 2.5%

15 days to 29 days - 2.50%

30 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 60 days - 3%

61 days to 90 days- 3%

91 days to 120 days 3.5%

121 days to 184 days - 3.5%

185 days to 210 days - 4.40%

211 days to 270 days - 4.40%

271 days to 289 days - 4.40%

290 days to less than 1 year - 4.40%

1 year to 389 days - 4.9%

390 days to < 18 months - 4.9%

18 months days to 2 years - 5%

2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.15%

3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%

5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public with effect from 8 January 2021

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.4% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. These rates are effective from 8 January 2021.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

