HDFC Bank revises FD rates. How they compare with ICICI Bank, SBI

HDFC Bank has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The increased rates of interest are applicable on FDs starting from December 1 2021. After the latest revision, HDFC Bank offers interest ranging from 2.50% to 5.50% on deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years. These rates are effective from 21 May 2021. HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens.

