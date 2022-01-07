HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in India has revised the charges of its most used service, InstaAlert messages.

"If you were paying ₹3 per quarter for InstaAlert SMS service, now you will pay only 20 paise + GST per SMS," a flash on HDFC Bank website said. However, the email alert will continue to remain free​​​​​​​.

With the InstaAlert service, HDFC Bank customers can get alerts as they happen – on phone and email so that they can track important information such as insufficient funds and due dates.

Insta Alerts help you keep a track of users banking transactions. Customers do not need to pay a visit to the bank but can get all details immediately on your mobile phone or email ID.

The users, once registered, no action is needed from them to get alerts. There is also the option of personalsing the alerts based on what they want to receive.

The customers can also receive instant alerts on transactions and keep track of their credit card and debit card details.

How to register to InstaAlert service

- Customers can register to the instant service by loggin in to NetBanking system by using NetBanking ID and Password.

- 0Then, users need to download an InstaAlerts registration form and drop it off at their nearest HDFC Bank branch.

- There is also an option of applying to receive Insta Alerts through e-age banking form by downloading and filling the e-age banking form and submitting it in nearest HDFC Bank branch.

How to de-register from the service

- Log in to NetBanking with your Customer Identification Number and NetBanking Password

- Click on "Insta Alerts" on the top right hand corner of the page.

- Select the account number for which you wish to de register the alerts.

- Select the type of alerts and click on delete.

- Once the alerts are selected click on confirm. the alerts will be De registered for the same.

