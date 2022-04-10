HDFC Bank has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The increased rates of interest are applicable on FDs starting from 6 April 2022. After the latest revision, HDFC Bank offers interest ranging from 2.50% to 5.60% on deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years.

HDFC Bank will offer a 2.50 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days to the general public. The regular interest rate on term deposits maturing in 30 to 90 days will be 3%. On deposits maturing in 91 days to 6 months, HDFC Bank is giving a 3.50 per cent interest rate. The bank will now provide a 4.40 per cent interest rate on term deposits maturing in 6 months 1 day - 9 months and 9 months 1 day to less than 1 year. According to the bank's website, HDFC Bank has increased its one-year FD interest rate by 10 basis points to 5.10 per cent, and its one year one day to two years FD has also been hiked by 10 basis points to 5.10 per cent.

On deposits maturing in two years, one day to three years, three years, one day to five years, and five years, one day to ten years, the interest rates applicable are 5.20%, 5.45% and 5.60% respectively.

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public with effect from 15 February 2022

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.5% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits -3.4 %to 6.30%. These rates are effective from 15 February 2022.

