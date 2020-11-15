HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) on selected tenures. The bank has cut the interest rate on deposits maturing in one year and two years. On rest of the term deposits, the bank has kept the rates unchanged. These rates are effective from 13 November. After the latest revision, HDFC Bank is offering 2.50% interest rate on deposits between 7 days and 29 days, and 3 % on deposits maturing in 30-90 days. On 91 days to 6 months, 3.5% and on 6 months 1 day to less than one year, 4.4%. The bank gives 4.9% on FDs maturing in one year.

HDFC Bank has cut the interest rates by 10 basis points (bps) on deposits maturing in one year and two years.

Term deposits maturing in one year and two years will fetch an interest rate of 4.9%.

The bank has kept the interest rates unchanged on long-term deposits maturing in two years to 10 years. FDs maturing in 2 years to 3 years will give 5.15%, 3 years to 5 years will give 5.30%. Deposits with maturity period 5 years to 10 years will give 5.50% interest. HDFC Bank had earlier revised the interest rates on 25 August.

Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens.

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public with effect from 13 November

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

46 - 60 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 days - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 year - 4.9%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 4.9%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.30%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days will now fetch 2.9% .Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to less than 2 years will give 4.9% now instead of 5.1%. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will give 5.1%. FDs with 3 years to less than 5 years will offer 5.3% and term deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will give 5.4%. These rates are with effect from 10 September.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 4.9%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

ICICI Bank gives 2.5% interest on deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, 3% for 30 days to 90 days, 3.5% for FDs maturing in 91 days to 184 days. On deposits maturing in 185 days to less than less than 1 year, ICICI Bank gives an interest rate of 4.40%.

Deposits maturing in one year to less than 18 months will fetch an interest rate of 4.9%. FDs with tenure of 18 months to 2 years will give you 5% interest. Term deposits maturing in 2 years to 3 years will give 5.15%, 3 years to 5 years 5.35%, and 5 years to 10 years 5.50%. These rates are applicable from 21 October.

7 days to 14 days - 2.50%

15 days to 29 days - 2.50%

30 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 60 days - 3%

61 days to 90 days- 3%

91 days to 120 days - 3.5%

121 days to 184 days - 3.5%

185 days to 210 days - 4.40%

211 days to 270 days - 4.40%

271 days to 289 days - 4.40%

290 days to less than 1 year - 4.40%

1 year to 389 days - 4.9%

390 days to < 18 months - 4.9%

18 months days to 2 years - 5%

2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.15%

3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%

5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%

