HDFC Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) rates. How they compare with SBI

HDFC Bank will offer a 2.50 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days to the general public. The regular interest rate on term deposits maturing in 30 to 90 days will be 3%. On deposits maturing in 91 days to 6 months, HDFC Bank is giving a 3.50 per cent interest rate. The bank will now provide a 4.40 per cent interest rate on term deposits maturing in 6 months 1 day - 9 months and 9 months 1 day to less than 1 year. According to the bank's website, HDFC Bank has increased its one-year FD interest rate by 10 basis points to 5.10 per cent, and its one year one day to two years FD has also been hiked by 10 basis points to 5.10 per cent.