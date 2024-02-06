HDFC Bank revises fixed deposit (FD) rates, now offering up to 7.40% on this tenure
India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of ₹2 crore to less than ₹5 crore. Following the modification, HDFC Bank currently offers interest rates on deposit tenors of 7 days to 10 years ranging from 4.75% to 7.40% for the general public and 5.25% to 7.90% for elderly individuals. As per the official website of HDFC Bank, interest rates on these deposits are effective from 3 February 2024.