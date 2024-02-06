India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of ₹2 crore to less than ₹5 crore. Following the modification, HDFC Bank currently offers interest rates on deposit tenors of 7 days to 10 years ranging from 4.75% to 7.40% for the general public and 5.25% to 7.90% for elderly individuals. As per the official website of HDFC Bank, interest rates on these deposits are effective from 3 February 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The maximum interest rate for deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 15 months is currently 7.90% for senior citizens and 7.40% for regular customers.

HDFC Bank Bulk FD Rates for General Customers On bulk deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.75% and on those maturing in 30 - 45 days, HDFC Bank is now promising an interest rate of 5.50%. HDFC Bank is now promising an interest rate of 5.75% on a deposit tenure of 46 - 60 days and an interest rate of 6.00% on a deposit tenure of 61 - 89 days.

7 - 14 days 4.75%

15 - 29 days 4.75%

30 - 45 days 5.50%

46 - 60 days 5.75%

61 - 89 days 6.00%

90 days <= 6 months 6.50%

6 mnths 1 day <=9mnths 6.65%

9 mnths 1 day to < 1 Year 6.75%

1 Year to < 15 months 7.40%

15 months to < 18 months 7.05%

18 months to < 21 months 7.05%

21 months to 2 years 7.05%

2 year 1 day to 3 years 7.00%

3 year 1 day to 5 years 7.00%

5 year 1 day to 10 years 7.00%

HDFC Bank Bulk FD Rates for Senior Citizens

7 - 14 days 5.25%

15 - 29 days 5.25%

30 - 45 days 6.00%

46 - 60 days 6.25%

61 - 89 days 6.50%

90 days <= 6 months 7.00%

6 mnths 1 day <=9mnths 7.15%

9 mnths 1 day to < 1 Year 7.25%

1 Year to < 15 months 7.90%

15 months to < 18 months 7.55%

18 months to < 21 months 7.55%

21 months to 2 years 7.55%

2 year 1 day to 3 years 7.50%

3 year 1 day to 5 years 7.50%

5 year 1 day to 10 years 7.75%*

The approval is on behalf of the HDFC Bank group, including its asset management company, life insurance company, and others, the company said.

