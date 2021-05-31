HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). After the latest revision, HDFC Bank is offering a 2.50% interest rate on deposits between 7 days and 29 days, and 3 % on deposits maturing in 30-90 days. On 91 days to 6 months, 3.5% and on 6 months 1 day to less than one year, 4.4%. The bank gives 4.9% on FDs maturing in one year. These rates are applicable from 21 May 2021 as per HDFC Bank's website.

Term deposits maturing in one year and two years will fetch an interest rate of 4.9%.

FDs maturing in 2 years to 3 years will give 5.15%, 3 years to 5 years will give 5.30%. Deposits with a maturity period of 5 years to 10 years will give 5.50% interest. HDFC Bank had earlier revised the interest rates on 13 November 2021.

HDFC Bank offers interest ranging from 2.50% to 5.50% on deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years.

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public with effect from 21 May 2021

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

46 - 60 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 day - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 year - 4.9%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 4.9%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.30%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates for senior citizens

Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens.

HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD

HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens is called HDFC Senior Citizen Care. The bank offers a 75 bps higher interest rate on these deposits. If a senior citizen puts a fixed deposit under HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD, then the interest rate applicable to the FD will be 6.25%.

Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and IDFC First Bank are some of the lenders that revised interest on term deposits in May this year.

