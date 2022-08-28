HDFC Bank revises interest rates on these fixed deposits: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 02:23 PM IST
- The interest rates on fixed deposits of more than ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore have been revised by private sector lender HDFC Bank.
The interest rates on fixed deposits of more than ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore have been revised by private sector lender HDFC Bank. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on August 25, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now providing an interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years of 3.50% to 5.90% for the general public and 4.00% to 6.65% for senior citizens.