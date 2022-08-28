HDFC Bank revises interest rates on these fixed deposits: Details inside

HDFC Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.50% and on fixed deposits maturing in 30 - 45 days, the bank will now promise an interest rate of 3.60%. Fixed deposits maturing in 46 - 60 days will now offer an interest rate of 4.00% and term deposits maturing in 61 - 89 days will now fetch an interest rate of 4.75%. HDFC Bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.25% on fixed deposits maturing in 90 days to 6 months and the bank will now promise an interest rate of 5.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 6 months 1 day to 9 months. The bank will now give an interest rate of 5.70% on fixed deposits maturing in 9 months, 1 day to 1 year and 6.05% on term deposits maturing in 1 year to 3 years. Fixed deposits with maturities between three years and five years will now earn an interest rate of 6.10% from HDFC Bank, while term deposits with maturities between five years and ten years will now receive an interest rate of 5.90%.