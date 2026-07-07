HDFC Bank revises MCLR across tenures: Check latest lending rates and what they mean for your loan EMI

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has revised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR), lowering the overnight lending rate by 5 basis points while increasing the rates by an equal margin across some other tenures.
The revised rates are effective from Tuesday, July 7, 2026, according to the information available on the bank's official website. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Last month, the private lender increased its MCLR by up to 10 basis points across different tenures following the central bank's monetary policy decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25%.
As per the revised rates, HDFC Bank has reduced the overnight MCLR by 5 basis points to 8.05% from 8.10%. The one-month, three-month, six-month and two-year MCLR remain unchanged at 8.05%, 8.20%, 8.35% and 8.55%, respectively.
However, the bank has increased the one-year MCLR to 8.45% from 8.40% and the three-year MCLR to 8.70% from 8.65%, both by 5 basis points each.
HDFC Bank MCLR
|Tenor
|Revised MCLR
|Previous MCLR
|Overnight
|8.05%
|8.10%
|1 month
|8.05%
|8.05%
|3 month
|8.20%
|8.20%
|6 month
|8.35%
|8.35%
|1 year
|8.45%
|8.40%
|2 year
|8.55%
|8.55%
|3 year
|8.70%
|8.65%
The latest revision means HDFC Bank's MCLR now ranges from 8.05% to 8.70%, depending on the loan tenure. While most tenures remain unchanged, borrowers with loans linked to the one-year or three-year MCLR could see an impact on their EMIs when their loan reaches its next interest rate reset date.
However, the impact depends on whether your loan is linked to the MCLR or not. A reduction in MCLR can eventually lower borrowing costs, while an increase may push up EMIs. However, the change is not immediate.
Marginal cost of funds-based lending rate is the internal benchmark set by banks to determine minimum lending rates, as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Introduced in April 2016, MCLR replaced the older base rate system with an aim to make interest rate transmission more transparent and market-linked.
In simple terms, MCLR refers to the minimum interest rate that a lender must charge for loans. Any hike in these rates is likely increase EMI for borrowers, though the impact is not immediate. For instance, if your loan is tied to a 1-year MCLR, the revised rate will take effect only on the next reset date of your loan.
The bank has also reduced its Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) to 17.20% per annum, effective June 24. Previously, the BPLR stood at 17.30% per annum.
For fixed deposits, HDFC Bank offers interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 6.50% for general customers. Senior citizens can earn between 3.25% and 7.00%, depending on the deposit tenure.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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