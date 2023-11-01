comScore
HDFC Bank shares an important update for Regalia credit card holders. Read here
HDFC Bank shares an important update for Regalia credit card holders. Read here

 Livemint

HDFC Bank: With Priority Pass, you and your add-on member can get up to 6 Complimentary Lounge Access per year outside India

HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card: Cardholders who spend ₹1 lakh or more in a calendar quarter can avail of up to two complimentary lounge access vouchers as part of the quarterly milestone benefit.
HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card: Cardholders who spend 1 lakh or more in a calendar quarter can avail of up to two complimentary lounge access vouchers as part of the quarterly milestone benefit. (HDFC Bank )

HDFC Bank has tweaked some rules for its Regalia Credit Card. Starting 1st December, 2023, the lounge access program for Regalia Credit Card will be based on the cardholder's spending. Cardholders who spend 1 lakh or more in a calendar quarter can avail of up to two complimentary lounge access vouchers as part of the quarterly milestone benefit. 

Airport Lounge Access in India

-Your lounge access program will be based on your credit card spending.

-Spend 1 lakh or more in a calendar quarter (January-March | April-June | July-September | October-December)

-After meeting the spending criteria, please visit the Regalia SmartBuy page >> Lounge

-Benefits >> Lounge access voucher (The path will be live from 1st December, 2023 )

-You can avail of up to 2 complimentary lounge access vouchers as part of a quarterly milestone benefit

These lounge access vouchers can be used at the below lounges

These lounge access vouchers can be used at these lounges
View Full Image
These lounge access vouchers can be used at these lounges (HDFC Bank website)

How to use Airport Lounge access vouchers

  • Spend 1 lakh or more in a calendar quarter
  • Please visit the Regalia SmartBuy page >> Lounge after meeting the spending criteria
  • Click on “generate voucher" to receive your voucher via SMS/E-mail.
  • Click on the link in the SMS/E-mail to open the e-voucher in PDF format
  • This e-voucher contains a QR code that has to be scanned at the lounge terminal.
  • In case of any concerns while accessing lounge access, contact the helpline numbers mentioned in your E-vouchers.

Airport Lounge Access outside India

1)You can apply for a Priority Pass for yourself and add on members once you complete a minimum of four retail transactions on your HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card. 

2) Using Priority Pass, you and your add-on member can together avail of up to six Complimentary Lounge Access per calendar year, outside India.

3. If you exceed the six Complimentary visits, you will be charged at US $27 + GST per visit

Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 01:11 PM IST
