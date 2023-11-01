HDFC Bank shares an important update for Regalia credit card holders. Read here
HDFC Bank: With Priority Pass, you and your add-on member can get up to 6 Complimentary Lounge Access per year outside India
HDFC Bank has tweaked some rules for its Regalia Credit Card. Starting 1st December, 2023, the lounge access program for Regalia Credit Card will be based on the cardholder's spending. Cardholders who spend ₹1 lakh or more in a calendar quarter can avail of up to two complimentary lounge access vouchers as part of the quarterly milestone benefit.