HDFC Bank sharply cuts fixed deposit (FD) rates. Check latest rates here

1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2019, 11:50 AM IST Sangeeta Ojha

  • HDFC Bank revised FD rates are effective 16 November
  • Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public

HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) maturities with effect from 16th November. After the latest revision, HDFC Bank is offering 3.50% interest rate on deposits between 7 days and 14 days. For 15 days to 29 days FD, HDFC Bank gives 4.00% and 30 days to 45 days, it gives 4.90% interest. 46 days to 6 months 5.40%, six months one day to nine months 5.80%. For deposits maturing in nine months one day to less than 1 year, HDFC Bank will give an interest rate of 6.05%.

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public effective 16 November

7-14 days 3.50%

15-29 days 4.00%

30-45 days 4.90%

46-60 days 5.40%

61-90 days 5.40%

91 days-6 months 5.40%

6 months 1 day- 9 mnths 5.80%

9 months 1 day- < 1 Year 6.05%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public for maturity between one year and two years

1 year 6.30%

1 year 1 day- 2 years 6.30%

On FDs of 1 year, HDFC Bank has slashed the interest by 15 basis points. Now these FDs will give you a return of 6.30%. On FDs between one year one day to two years, HDFC Bank has cut the interest rate by 15 basis points. These FDs will fetch an interest rate of 6.30% now.

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public for maturity between two years and ten years

2 years 1 day- 3 years 6.40%

3 years 1 day- 5 years 6.30%

5 years 1 day- 10 years 6.30%

On long-term FDs maturing in two and five years, HDFC Bank has reduced the interest rate by 15 basis points. Now, with the latest revision, FDs maturing in 2 years 1 day to 3 years will offer you 6.40% interest and 3 year 1 day to 5 years will fetch you 6.30% interest. HDFC Bank has also cut the interest rate on deposits maturing in five to ten years. With the latest rate cut, HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 6.30% on FDs maturing in five years one day to ten years.

Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 4.00% to 6.90% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

