HDFC Bank has announced a significant devaluation of its BizBlack Metal credit card, reducing base reward points on income tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments by around 40% and tightening eligibility conditions for earning accelerated rewards.

The revised reward structure will take effect on December 21, 2026, potentially affecting business owners and professionals who use the credit card to make large tax payments and earn reward points.

The changes will also exclude tax payments from the spending threshold required to unlock accelerated rewards and quarterly milestone vouchers.

Tax payments: How reward points will change

Under the existing reward structure, eligible income tax and GST payments earn five base reward points for every ₹150 spent.

From December 21, cardholders will earn four reward points for every ₹200 spent on these transactions.

For a tax payment of ₹1 lakh, the reward points will decline from approximately 3,333 to 2,000, representing a reduction of around 40%.

The revised base reward rate will apply to income tax and GST payments, while other eligible retail purchases will continue to earn five reward points for every ₹150 spent.

The reduction could significantly impact cardholders who use the BizBlack Metal credit card to pay taxes and accumulate reward points on large transactions.

₹ 50,000 spending requirement for 5X rewards HDFC Bank's BizBlack Metal credit card offers accelerated 5X reward points on eligible transactions, subject to a minimum spending requirement of ₹50,000 in a statement cycle.

However, the bank has revised the transactions eligible to count towards this threshold.

From the billing cycle beginning December 21, income tax and GST payments will no longer be included in the ₹50,000 spending requirement.

For instance, a cardholder making a GST payment of ₹1 lakh and spending another ₹20,000 on eligible purchases will not qualify for the 5X rewards, despite total card spending of ₹1.2 lakh.

Cardholders will have to spend at least ₹50,000 on eligible non-tax transactions to unlock accelerated rewards.

Once the spending threshold is met, tax payments can continue to earn 5X reward points, subject to the applicable reward rate and conditions.

The accelerated rewards programme also covers eligible PayZapp and SmartPay bill payments, MakeMyTrip MyBiz travel bookings and business software purchases through SmartBuy BizDeals.

However, accelerated reward points will continue to be capped at 7,500 per statement cycle.

Quarterly milestone vouchers revised The bank has also revised the milestone rewards programme, offering some relief through a lower spending threshold.

Starting January 2027, cardholders will receive a ₹5,000 Taj Stay or SmartBuy flight voucher on eligible spending of ₹4 lakh in each calendar quarter.

The threshold has been reduced from the earlier ₹5 lakh spending requirement for each voucher.

However, income tax and GST payments will no longer qualify towards the milestone spending requirement. Fuel, rent and EMI payments will also be excluded.

The quarterly structure means spending beyond the threshold in one quarter cannot be carried forward to qualify for vouchers in subsequent quarters.

Cardholders can earn vouchers worth up to ₹20,000 annually under the revised milestone programme.

Who will be affected? The revised BizBlack Metal credit card rewards structure is likely to benefit customers with consistent eligible business spending rather than those primarily using the card for tax payments.

While tax payments will continue to earn reward points, the lower base reward rate and stricter conditions for unlocking accelerated rewards could reduce the overall benefits for business owners and professionals.