HDFC Bank slashes MCLR rates, effective from today

According to the HDFC Bank website after the latest rate reduction, its overnight MCLR stands reduced to 7%, while one-month MCLR is 7.05%. Three- month and six-month MCLR stand at 7.10 % and 7.20% respectively. One-year MCLR, to which many of the consumer loans are linked, will now be 7.35%, two-year MCLR will now be 7.45%, while three-year MCLR has been set at 7.55%.