HDFC Bank special FD scheme for senior citizens: Interest rate and other details

5) In case of premature closure of FD booked under HDFC Bank Senior Citizen Care FD scheme offer (including sweep in / partial closure) post 5 years, the interest rate will be 1.25% below the contracted rate or the base rate applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank, whichever is lower. In case of premature closure of term deposit booked in the above offer (including sweep in / partial closure) prior to 5 years, the interest rate will be 1.00% below the contracted rate or the base rate applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank, whichever is lower.