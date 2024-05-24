HDFC Bank unveils PIXEL Play: All you need to know about India’s first virtual credit card
HDFC Bank introduces digital credit cards 'PIXEL Play' and 'PIXEL Go' through PayZapp app, offering customization and flexibility. Customers can manage cards, access rewards, EMI dashboard, and more digitally. Joining fee is ₹500, waived on spending ₹20000 in 90 days.
HDFC Bank has launched ‘PIXEL’ credit cards that are being billed as fully digital offerings. PIXEL comes in two versions ‘PIXEL Play’ and ‘PIXEL Go’. While banks already allow electronic versions of physical credit cards enabling UPI and digital transactions, HDFC’s PIXEL Play and PIXEL Go are entirely digital offerings.