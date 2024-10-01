HDFC Bank Update: New reward points rules for these credit cards starting today. Details here

HDFC Bank is set to revise its loyalty program for select credit cards, with changes taking effect on October 1, 2024. A key update involves limiting the redemption of reward points for Apple products to one item per calendar quarter through the Smartbuy platform. Specifically, HDFC Bank will allow customers to redeem points for only one Apple product every quarter, which is applicable solely to Infinia and Infinia Metal Cards.

According to the HDFC Bank website, “On the HDFC Bank SmartBuy portal, redemption of Reward Points for Apple Products is capped at one product per calendar quarter, effective October 1, 2024.” The quarters are defined as follows: April to June, July to September, October to December, and January to March.

Additionally, the bank announced that redemption for Tanishq vouchers will also be limited to 50,000 Reward Points per quarter, starting on the same date and applying only to Infinia and Infinia Metal Cards.

ICICI Bank Debit Card Airport Lounge Access Starting October 1, 2024, ICICI Bank customers who spend Rs. 10,000 in the preceding calendar quarter will receive two complimentary airport lounge accesses.

"Spending during the prior quarter will unlock access for the following quarter. To qualify for complimentary lounge access in the October-November-December 2024 quarter, a minimum spend of Rs. 10,000 in the July-August-September 2024 quarter is required, and the same applies to subsequent quarters."

ICICI Bank offers special deals on iPhone 16 and other Apple products ICICI Bank customers can now purchase the iPhone 16 and other Apple products through affordable Easy Monthly Installments (EMIs) that are interest-free for two years. Additionally, the bank provides attractive instant cashback offers when purchasing Apple gadgets, including the latest iPhone 16 series smartphones.

To take advantage of this offer, customers can visit any Apple-authorised reseller store, such as Aptronix, Imagine, Unicorn, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Poorvika, and Sangeeta, or online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

The list of Apple products available for these offers includes newly launched iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus phones.