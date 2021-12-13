Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates of different banks vary by deposit amount, deposit tenure and type of depositor

Bank fixed deposit (FD) rates are determined by changes in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy such as repo rate, base rate etc. Lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank offer FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. FD interest rates of different banks vary by deposit amount, deposit tenure and type of depositor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates

HDFC Bank offers interest ranging from 2.50% to 5.50% on deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years. These rates are effective from 1 December 2021. HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens.

ICICI Bank latest FD rates

ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 5.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are applicable from 16 November 2021. Senior citizens will continue to get a 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate than others.

Axis Bank latest FD rates

Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. With effect from November 10, 2021, private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). Following the most recent modification, Axis Bank now offers term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years at a rate of 2.50 per cent to 5.75 per cent.

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.4% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. These rates are effective from 8 January 2021.