HDFC Bank vs SBI vs ICICI Bank: Which special fixed deposit (FD) scheme is better for Senior Citizens2 min read 31 May 2023, 01:19 PM IST
Banks like SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, and BoB offer special fixed deposits with higher interest rates for senior citizens, with HDFC offering up to 75 bps higher interest rates through its Senior Citizen Care FD scheme
Special fixed deposit (FD) scheme for Senior Citizens: Bank fixed deposits (FDs) are considered to be one of the best investment options, especially for senior citizens. Many banks like the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, and ICICI, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), give 50 basis points (bps) extra than general customers to the elderly for term deposits ranging from seven days to ten years. started these special fixed deposits with higher interest rates on term deposits for senior citizens. Let's take a look at the interest rate offered to senior citizens on these special FDs.
