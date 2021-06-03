HDFC Bank warns of scamsters calls, pitches for Mooh Band Rakho practice

HDFC Bank warns of scamsters calls, pitches for Mooh Band Rakho practice1 min read . 08:38 AM IST
HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) on 21 May
HDFC Bank has warned its customers of scamsters calls using fake bank helpline numbers. "Received a message for an FD/RD transaction you didn’t make? Scamsters are using fake HDFC Bank helpline numbers & asking people to download the screen-sharing app to access their banking information. So practice #MoohBandRakho when the scamsters call," HDFC Bank said in a tweet.
HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) on 21 May. After the latest revision, HDFC Bank is offering a 2.50% interest rate on deposits between 7 days and 29 days, and 3 % on deposits maturing in 30-90 days. On 91 days to 6 months, 3.5% and on 6 months 1 day to less than one year, 4.4%. The bank gives 4.9% on FDs maturing in one year. These rates are applicable from 21 May 2021 as per HDFC Bank's website. FDs maturing in 2 years to 3 years will give 5.15%, 3 years to 5 years will give 5.30%. Deposits with a maturity period of 5 years to 10 years will give 5.50% interest.
In other news, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday clarified that its 2018 order directing lenders to stop dealing in virtual currencies was quashed by the Supreme Court in March last year and can’t be cited by banks to deny services to people dealing in cryptocurrencies.
The clarification came after lenders such as HDFC Bank Ltd and State Bank of India cautioned customers through emails against dealing in virtual currencies such as bitcoin, citing the circular.
