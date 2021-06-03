HDFC Bank warns of scamsters calls, pitches for Mooh Band Rakho practice

HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) on 21 May. After the latest revision, HDFC Bank is offering a 2.50% interest rate on deposits between 7 days and 29 days, and 3 % on deposits maturing in 30-90 days. On 91 days to 6 months, 3.5% and on 6 months 1 day to less than one year, 4.4%. The bank gives 4.9% on FDs maturing in one year. These rates are applicable from 21 May 2021 as per HDFC Bank's website. FDs maturing in 2 years to 3 years will give 5.15%, 3 years to 5 years will give 5.30%. Deposits with a maturity period of 5 years to 10 years will give 5.50% interest.

