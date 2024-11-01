HDFC Bank’s UPI service to be unavailable for THESE two days in November; check details here

HDFC Bank has recently announced that its UPI Service will be unavailable for five hours during two days in November on account of scheduled system maintenance

MintGenie Team
Published1 Nov 2024, 05:16 PM IST
It is important to note that all UPI transactions will be unavailable for merchants acquired by HDFC Bank
It is important to note that all UPI transactions will be unavailable for merchants acquired by HDFC Bank

With the prevalence of digital payments, it is quite common among the public at large to use a unified payment interface (UPI) service for a slew of transactions. Be it for paying your food bill or your cab, for shopping or for the fuel bill, making payment digitally is seen as convenient.

Thanks to our elaborate banking system, digital payments are enabled round the clock for each day of the week, including weekly offs and weekdays. However, there could be some one-off days, or at least a few hours during these days, when the UPI service is discontinued for the customers. This happens primarily when the banks undergo essential system maintenance.

Also Read | Paytm share price jumps 12% after NPCI approval to onboard new UPI users

HDFC Bank recently announced that its UPI service will not be available for two days in November due to essential system maintenance. These days are November 5 and 23.

Services unavailable

The largest private bank has intimated to its customers that its UPI service will be closed between 12 am to 2 am on Nov 5. And on Nov 23, the UPI service will be closed for three hours from 12 am to 3 am.

During these system maintenance hours, the following services will be unavailable:

1. Financial and non-financial UPI transactions on HDFC Bank Current & Savings account and RuPay Credit Card.

2. Financial and non-financial UPI transactions on HDFC MobileBanking app, Gpay, WhatsApp Pay, Paytm, Shriram Finance, Mobikwik and Kredit.Pe for all bank account holders using the HDFC Bank UPI handle.

Also Read | Paytm secures NPCI approval to onboard new UPI users

It is important to note that all UPI transactions will be unavailable for merchants acquired by HDFC Bank.​​​​​​​

UPI limits

It is worth noting that last month, RBI raised the limit of UPI transactions. UPI 123Pay transaction limit was recently raised from 5,000 to 10,000. At the same time, the limit of UPI Lite that enables PIN-less offline transactions has been raised from 5,000 to 10,000. The limit of transactions, meanwhile, has been raised to 1,000 (from 500 earlier).

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 05:16 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceHDFC Bank’s UPI service to be unavailable for THESE two days in November; check details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.98/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.