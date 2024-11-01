HDFC Bank has recently announced that its UPI Service will be unavailable for five hours during two days in November on account of scheduled system maintenance

With the prevalence of digital payments, it is quite common among the public at large to use a unified payment interface (UPI) service for a slew of transactions. Be it for paying your food bill or your cab, for shopping or for the fuel bill, making payment digitally is seen as convenient. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thanks to our elaborate banking system, digital payments are enabled round the clock for each day of the week, including weekly offs and weekdays. However, there could be some one-off days, or at least a few hours during these days, when the UPI service is discontinued for the customers. This happens primarily when the banks undergo essential system maintenance.

HDFC Bank recently announced that its UPI service will not be available for two days in November due to essential system maintenance. These days are November 5 and 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Services unavailable The largest private bank has intimated to its customers that its UPI service will be closed between 12 am to 2 am on Nov 5. And on Nov 23, the UPI service will be closed for three hours from 12 am to 3 am.

During these system maintenance hours, the following services will be unavailable:

1. Financial and non-financial UPI transactions on HDFC Bank Current & Savings account and RuPay Credit Card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Financial and non-financial UPI transactions on HDFC MobileBanking app, Gpay, WhatsApp Pay, Paytm, Shriram Finance, Mobikwik and Kredit.Pe for all bank account holders using the HDFC Bank UPI handle.

It is important to note that all UPI transactions will be unavailable for merchants acquired by HDFC Bank.​​​​​​​

UPI limits It is worth noting that last month, RBI raised the limit of UPI transactions. UPI 123Pay transaction limit was recently raised from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000. At the same time, the limit of UPI Lite that enables PIN-less offline transactions has been raised from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000. The limit of transactions, meanwhile, has been raised to ₹1,000 (from ₹500 earlier). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}