The HDFC BizBlack Metal Edition Credit Card is a prestigious card that offers plenty of benefits tailored for business professionals and high-net-worth individuals. This credit card comes with 5X rewards on tax payments is an industry-first benefit and is a good beginning for the growth of business credit cards in India, a segment that’s under-served all these years. Here’s an in-depth review of the card: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fees and charges The joining fee is typically high ₹10,000 + taxes and the annual renewal fee is similar to the joining fee, generally ₹10,000 + taxes. The joining fees can be waived on a spend of ₹7.5 lakhs in an anniversary year. Also, spend ₹1.5 lakhs in the first 90 days of card issuance to get the first year joining fee waived.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Eligibility Any self-employed Indian citizen aged between 21 to 65 years and individuals having an annual ITR above ₹21 lakhs and above can apply for this card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Benefits The joining card comes with the exclusive Club Marriott Annual Membership and also a Taj Stay voucher worth ₹ 5000 on spends of ₹1.5 lakhs within the first 90 days. Also, get a SmartBuy Flight/ Taj Stay voucher worth ₹5000 on every ₹5 lakhs spent. On all spends excluding rent and petrol, earn vouchers worth ₹ 20,000 in a calendar year on every ₹20 lakhs spent.

Rewards This card is tailored for business professionals and high-net-worth individuals, offering a blend of luxury and practicality. Cardholders earn 5X reward points on spends over ₹50,000 per statement cycle, capped at 7,500 reward points (equivalent to ₹56,250 spent), which can be redeemed via HDFC net banking. Notably, reward points include Amazon pay vouchers at a rate of 1 reward point = ₹0.70, subject to change, with a 3-year validity period.

Beyond its rewards program, the card provides premium benefits such as unlimited complimentary access to domestic and international airport lounges, complemented by priority pass membership for access to over 1,000 lounges globally. Golf enthusiasts enjoy up to 6 complimentary rounds per quarter at prestigious courses worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redemption This credit card features a flexible and rewarding redemption program. Cardholders can initiate redemptions with a minimum of 2,500 reward points, ensuring accessibility. When redeeming points for hotel and flight bookings through Smartbuy, up to 50% of the booking value can be covered with reward points, offering significant savings on travel expenses. There’s a generous cap of 150,000 reward points per statement cycle, points remain valid for 3 years. The value of 1 reward point varies across redemption options:

Cashback against statements values each reward point at ₹ 0.30, providing straightforward expense offsetting option.

0.30, providing straightforward expense offsetting option. Flight and hotel bookings through Smartbuy yield ₹ 1 per reward point, ideal for frequent travellers.

1 per reward point, ideal for frequent travellers. Product purchases via net banking and Smartbuy offer ₹ 0.5 per reward point, convenient for redeeming points for various items.

0.5 per reward point, convenient for redeeming points for various items. Air Miles with Club Vistara and KrisFlyer are available at 1 Air Mile per reward point, catering to travel enthusiasts.

Business-related services and products via net banking and Smartbuy, like Cleartax and Microsoft Office, are valued at ₹ 1 per reward point, offering value for professional needs.

Restrictions on rewards This card offers a comprehensive rewards structure with certain restrictions to optimise its benefits. Cardholders can redeem up to 70% of their accumulated reward points for various rewards via HDFC net banking, while the remaining 30% can be settled through card payments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The card also features specific earning caps, a maximum of 5,000 reward points per day for insurance transactions and up to 2,000 reward points per month for grocery purchases. Moreover, there’s a monthly cap on earning rewards, set at 150,000 reward points per statement cycle.

Conclusion The HDFC BizBlack Metal Edition Credit Card is a top-tier choice crafted for business professionals and affluent individuals, distinguished by its luxurious metal design and comprehensive travel perks.

While its benefits, such as 5X accelerated reward points on business expenses, Club Marriott Membership, and ₹5,000 Taj vouchers, cater primarily to larger enterprises, the card’s substantial annual fee and stringent eligibility criteria warrant careful consideration. Notably, cardholders enjoy unlimited complimentary lounge access globally, enhancing travel convenience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The card’s robust reward program, especially in accelerated spend categories, offers diverse redemption options like cashback and product catalogues. This credit card delivers significant value through its rewards and travel benefits, making it a standout option in the competitive landscape of business credit cards.

Rohit Gyanchandani is Managing Director at Nandi Nivesh Private Limited