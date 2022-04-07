HDFC Corporate Bond: low risk and steady choice

As of end-February, HDFC Corporate Bond Fund held around 97% of its portfolio in AAA, A+ and sovereign debt papers. The rest was in cash and cash equivalents. In the past too, the fund has largely held 90% or more of its portfolio in such papers. As of end-February, the fund had an overall maturity of 4.3 years. Ace MF data shows that the fund has 40% of its portfolio in debt papers with a maturity of over five years, higher than that for many peer funds. This is most likely to benefit from the higher yields from the longer maturity bonds given the steep yield curve.