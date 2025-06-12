HDFC credit card activation via ATM: What you need, steps, and key tips

The consistent rise of digital lending in the country has facilitated the expansion of the credit card portfolios of prominent financial institutions such as HDFC Bank.

More and more willing and aspiring borrowers, youngsters and businessmen are now opting for digital payments. Due to the same, the requirement for easy activation methods has never been greater.

A user can activate their credit card in several different ways. Prominent financial institutions provide users with both online and offline facilities to activate their credit cards and use them in seamless fashion. Now, those who prefer an offline route activating your HDFC credit card at an ATM is quick, secure and hassle free.

Why choose ATM activation? Activating your HDFC Bank credit card at an ATM is ideal and prudent for those individuals who may not have access to features such as internet banking or prefer face to face transactions.

The entire process of activation is straightforward and can be completed in a matter of a few minutes only, allowing you to use your credit card for purchases, online shopping and contactless payments immediately.

Step-by-step process to activate your HDFC credit card via ATM Call the HDFC Bank toll-free number: Before heading to the ATM, call the HDFC Bank toll-free number 1860 266 0333. Follow the instructions carefully to receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. If in doubt, discuss the entire process with the dedicated customer support team of HDFC Bank. The updated contact details can be obtained from the ‘Contact Us’ section provided on the official website of the bank. Visit your nearest HDFC Bank ATM: Take your new credit card and proceed to the nearest HDFC Bank ATM. You can also take the help of the internet to search for the nearest HDFC Bank ATM in your area and accordingly pay a visit. Insert your credit card and enter the OTP: Insert your credit card into the ATM. Follow the onscreen instructions carefully and select the option for credit card activation or PIN generation. Enter the OTP received on your mobile when prompted. Set your 4-Digit PIN: Create a new 4-digit PIN for your credit card as instructed by the ATM. Confirm the PIN and complete the process. Once complete do verify the changes. Now upon the completion of these steps, your HDFC credit card will be activated and ready for use.

Note: The toll free number discussed above is illustrative in nature. For the recent contact details refer to the official website of HDFC Bank.

Important points to remember Ensure you activate your card within 37 days of receiving it to avoid automatic deactivation.

The OTP will be sent only to the mobile number linked with your HDFC Bank account. This will be the same number you have submitted to the bank in your credit card application.

This process is designed for HDFC Bank ATMs only that is why it will not work on any other partner ATM branches. How to start using your card? Once your HDFC Bank credit card has been activated you can go on to enjoy a host of benefits such as cashbacks, exclusive offers, reward points. Not only this, whether you prefer online shopping, travel, dining or any other recreational activity, your credit card is now ready to boost and enhance your lifestyle.