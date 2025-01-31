HDFC credit card blocked? Here’s why and how to unblock it

A blocked credit card may interrupt your shopping experience. There might be several reasons why a bank may block your credit card. Banks typically block a credit due to safety concerns or non-payment of dues.

India’s biggest private sector, HDFC Bank, offers credit cards in various categories, such as travel and rewards. The various credit card options offered by HDFC Bank are Moneyback, Millennia, Infinia, and Diners Club Black.

Reasons why HDFC credit card may get blocked Before delving into the steps to unblock HDFC credit cards, it’s crucial to understand why your card might be blocked. Common reasons include:

Incorrect PIN: If you enter an incorrect PIN multiple times, your credit card may get blocked due to security concerns. Credit limit: Your HDFC credit card may be blocked temporarily if you have exhausted the credit card limit provided by the bank. Suspicious transactions: When the bank observes any unusual activity or a possibility of unauthorised transactions, it may block the credit card as a precautionary measure. Lost or stolen card: If your credit card is lost or stolen, you must report it to the bank immediately and block the card to avoid fraudulent transactions. Expired card: You will not be able to continue with your regular transactions through your credit card if it has expired.

How to unblock your HDFC credit card? 1. Through customer care It is one of the easiest ways to unblock your HDFC credit card.

-You will be required to call the HDFC Bank customer care number on the toll-free number.

- The customer care executive will provide instructions on how to verify your identity. This will require you to provide details such as credit card number, mobile number, and other personal information.

- Additionally, ask the customer care representative to unblock your HDFC credit card.

- The representative will provide you with the steps to unblock your credit card.

2. Visit the HDFC Bank branch Visiting the HDFC Bank branch will be helpful for those who find instructions through customer care unclear and direct interaction with the representative. Visit the nearest HDFC Bank branch to get your credit card unblocked.

Visit the nearest HDFC Bank branch.

When you visit the bank branch, make sure to bring proof of your valid ID and the blocked credit card.

Go to the bank representative and inform them about the blocked credit card.

Request the representative to unblock your credit card.

The representative will provide you with instructions on how to unblock your card and follow them accordingly.

In conclusion, a blocked credit card may be an unfortunate experience for credit card holders. However, most banks have made the process of unblocking a credit card easier. Additionally, cardholders must maintain good credit practices, such as paying bills on time and monitoring account activity to reduce the likelihood of encountering a blocked card in the future.