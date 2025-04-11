HDFC credit card customer care: Phone, SMS, email and more contact options

Credit cards can be a smart way if you want to save on your daily transactions. If you are an HDFC Bank credit card customer, you can reach out to the customer care through various means provided by the bank. It is important to note that in case of any dispute regarding your credit card, you must get it resolved via customer care so that you can avoid any unnecessary discrepancy in your credit report.

How to contact HDFC Bank credit card customer care?

 

1. Via customer care number

  • Within India: Dial 1800 1600 or 1800 2600 for 24/7 toll-free assistance accessible nationwide. ​
  • From Overseas: Customers traveling abroad can reach customer care at +91 22 61606160. ​
  • For Imperia, Diners Black, and Infinia Customers: Dedicated support is available at +91 22 61717606

2. Via SMS

Query

SMS to be sent to 5676712

Access detailed menu service

CCMENU<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card>

Credit card balance

CCBAL<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card>

Available credit limit

CCACL<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card>

Reward points balance

CCRWD<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card>

New credit card PIN request

CCPIN<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card>

Duplicate statement for the ‘MM’ month request

CCSMT<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card><space><MMYY>

3. Via Email

You can also write an email to the bank’s customer care. It is advisable that you mention your credit card details as well as other important information in the email so that your query can be resolved urgently.

HDFC Bank customer care Email ID: customerservices.cards@hdfcbank.com

4. Via Regular post

In case you want to go for a traditional approach, you can send a post to the bank’s provided address.

Manager

HDFC Bank Cards Division

PO BOX # 8654

Thiruvanmiyur PO Chennai - 600 041

5. Via courier

You can also contact the customer care via sending a courier on the address below:

Manager

HDFC Bank Cards Division

# 8, Lattice Bridge Road

Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai - 600 041

6. Branch visit

You can visit your nearest HDFC Bank’s branch and one of the bank’s representatives will assist you with your query quickly.

In conclusion, you must understand that even a single missed bill payment can hit your credit score. Hence, in case you flag any unauthorised transactions, you must reach out to the customer care urgently so that it can be rectified instantly.

 

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

