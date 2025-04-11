HDFC credit card customer care: Phone, SMS, email and more contact options

Credit cards can be a smart way if you want to save on your daily transactions. If you are an HDFC Bank credit card customer, you can reach out to the customer care through various means provided by the bank. It is important to note that in case of any dispute regarding your credit card, you must get it resolved via customer care so that you can avoid any unnecessary discrepancy in your credit report.

Also Read | 4 easy ways to increase Kotak Bank credit card limit in 2025

How to contact HDFC Bank credit card customer care?

1. Via customer care number Within India: Dial 1800 1600 or 1800 2600 for 24/7 toll-free assistance accessible nationwide. ​

Dial 1800 1600 or 1800 2600 for 24/7 toll-free assistance accessible nationwide. ​ From Overseas: Customers traveling abroad can reach customer care at +91 22 61606160. ​

Customers traveling abroad can reach customer care at +91 22 61606160. ​ For Imperia, Diners Black, and Infinia Customers: Dedicated support is available at +91 22 61717606 2. Via SMS

Query SMS to be sent to 5676712 Access detailed menu service CCMENU<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card> Credit card balance CCBAL<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card> Available credit limit CCACL<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card> Reward points balance CCRWD<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card> New credit card PIN request CCPIN<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card> Duplicate statement for the ‘MM’ month request CCSMT<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card><space><MMYY>

Source: PaisaBazaar

3. Via Email You can also write an email to the bank’s customer care. It is advisable that you mention your credit card details as well as other important information in the email so that your query can be resolved urgently.

HDFC Bank customer care Email ID: customerservices.cards@hdfcbank.com

4. Via Regular post In case you want to go for a traditional approach, you can send a post to the bank’s provided address.

Manager

HDFC Bank Cards Division

PO BOX # 8654

Thiruvanmiyur PO Chennai - 600 041

Also Read | What credit score do you need for a credit card? Find out here

5. Via courier You can also contact the customer care via sending a courier on the address below:

Manager

HDFC Bank Cards Division

# 8, Lattice Bridge Road

Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai - 600 041

6. Branch visit You can visit your nearest HDFC Bank’s branch and one of the bank’s representatives will assist you with your query quickly.

Also Read | How to convert your IndusInd credit card bill to EMI? A complete guide

In conclusion, you must understand that even a single missed bill payment can hit your credit score. Hence, in case you flag any unauthorised transactions, you must reach out to the customer care urgently so that it can be rectified instantly.