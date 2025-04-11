HDFC credit card customer care: Phone, SMS, email and more contact options

Credit cards can be a smart way if you want to save on your daily transactions. If you are an HDFC Bank credit card customer, you can reach out to the customer care through various means provided by the bank. It is important to note that in case of any dispute regarding your credit card, you must get it resolved via customer care so that you can avoid any unnecessary discrepancy in your credit report.
Query
SMS to be sent to 5676712
Access detailed menu service
CCMENU<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card>
Credit card balance
CCBAL<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card>
Available credit limit
CCACL<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card>
Reward points balance
CCRWD<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card>
New credit card PIN request
CCPIN<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card>
Duplicate statement for the ‘MM’ month request
CCSMT<space><Last four digits of HDFC Bank Credit Card><space><MMYY>
Source: PaisaBazaar
You can also write an email to the bank’s customer care. It is advisable that you mention your credit card details as well as other important information in the email so that your query can be resolved urgently.
HDFC Bank customer care Email ID: customerservices.cards@hdfcbank.com
In case you want to go for a traditional approach, you can send a post to the bank’s provided address.
Manager
HDFC Bank Cards Division
PO BOX # 8654
Thiruvanmiyur PO Chennai - 600 041
You can also contact the customer care via sending a courier on the address below:
Manager
HDFC Bank Cards Division
# 8, Lattice Bridge Road
Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai - 600 041
You can visit your nearest HDFC Bank’s branch and one of the bank’s representatives will assist you with your query quickly.
In conclusion, you must understand that even a single missed bill payment can hit your credit score. Hence, in case you flag any unauthorised transactions, you must reach out to the customer care urgently so that it can be rectified instantly.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
