HDFC credit card EMI conversion: Everything you need to know about fees and rates

If you need to pay a large expense on your HDFC Bank credit card, one of the best ways to manage the expense over a period of time is to convert the credit card purchases to Equated Monthly Installments (EMI). HDFC Bank offers SmartEMI facility to cardholders wherein eligible transactions can be converted into EMIs.
Note: Unbilled amounts only can be converted to SmartEMI through NetBanking. For billed amounts, use PhoneBanking.
Note: This method helps in the easy and structured management of credit card payments through EMIs.
Note: The interest rates and charges may vary based on the card variant as well as the bank’s policies. For the updated rates, refer to the bank’s website.
Type of fees/ charges
Amount
Pre-closure charges
3%
Processing fee
1% (Min. Rs. 150)
Interest (post purchase)
18% p.a.
Interest (merchant)
15% p.a.
Source: Paisabazaar
Credit limit block: The amount of total transaction converted to EMIs will be blocked against your credit limit. When you repay each EMI, the corresponding amount is released until your available credit limit is restored.
Interest cost: Even though EMIs ease financial burden, it is accompanied by interest charges, making the cost of the purchase more expensive. Check to see if the deferred payment is worth it in terms of the additional interest expenses.
Credit score: Timely repayment of EMIs will have a positive impact on your credit score. On the other hand, missed or delayed payments may harm you when it comes to your creditworthiness.
Merchant offers: Some merchants offer no cost EMI options that will bear the interest component. Look for such options to minimise the extra cost.
In conclusion, converting your EMI can be a wise option if you are unable to pay your credit card bill on time. However, in order to avoid such hassles in future, make sure that you always use your credit card only when necessary so that you can repay the bills on time and avoid any added financial burden.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)