Do you know whether you have been accumulating HDFC credit card reward points? Exciting benefits such as travel discounts, cashback, and retail vouchers can be availed of with these points. Here's a quick guide to help you get the most out of your hard-earned points and awards.
A credit card is an inch in thickness and made of metal or plastic. It is provided by a bank or another institution for borrowing funds to be used in making purchases. It is like a loan granted for a short period of time. You receive a statement once monthly containing the breakdown of all your transactions and what you owe them in total. Credit cards can both be done online and offline.
When you pay through your credit card, you accumulate reward points, which serve as a loyalty currency. These reward points are a result of your purchases and can be redeemed in the following ways:
Rewards and redemption options differ from card to card according to the specific bank regulations.
According to the card's features and type, each credit card reward points differently. Here are a few examples of common ways to acquire points:
Reward points redemption is simple and easy, especially when done online. With your points, you can do the following:
Step 1: On the HDFC Bank website, log into your Net Banking Portal or account.
Step 2: After logging in, select "cards."
Step 3: Next, on the debit card section, select the "enquire" tab.
Step 4: Click on the "cashback enquiry and redemption" tab after you've reached the next page.
Step 5: Simply choose the account number you wish to use to redeem the points, and you're done, the reward points are redeemable.
In conclusion, it is easy and fun to use your HDFC credit card reward points. You can explore fascinating benefits such as cashback, travel discounts, and shopping coupons by finding your options. Always read the terms and restrictions for each redemption option to choose the rewards best suited to your needs and preferences.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.