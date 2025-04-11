HDFC credit card to InterMiles conversion: Check ratios and easy process explained

Credit cards provided by HDFC Bank let you earn cashbacks, reward points, and exclusive deals at restaurants, groceries, travel, and even for daily transactions. HDFC Bank credit card reward points can be converted to InterMiles to make the most out of your points and avail free flights, hotel stays and more through the InterMiles program. Here’s you can convert your rewards points to InterMiles:

Understanding conversion process The conversion ratio varies depending on the type of HDFC credit card you hold. Here’s a list:

HDFC Bank card type Reward points equivalent to 100 InterMiles Silver, Gold, Titanium, Times Titanium, Platinum, Teacher's Platinum, Times Platinum, Doctor's Platinum, Corporate Gold, Corporate Silver, Titanium Edge, Platinum Edge 1,000 reward points Signature, World, Superia, Doctor's Superia, All Miles 667 reward points Moneyback, Solitaire, Business Moneyback, Business Corporate Moneyback 400 Reward Points Corporate Platinum, Business Corporate Platinum, Corporate Diners, Business Corporate Diners 357 Reward Points Corporate Signature, Corporate World, Corporate Redemptions, Business Corporate Signature, Business Corporate World, Diners Rewards, Regalia First, Business Regalia First 333 Reward Points Regalia, Corporate Premium, Business Corporate Premium, Business Regalia, Business Corporate Regalia, Doctor's Regalia, Diners Premium 200 Reward Points Maruti Nexa All Miles 133 Reward Points Infinia, Diners Black, Diners ClubMiles 100 Reward Points

Source: InterMiles website

Steps to convert HDFC Bank credit points to InterMiles Contact Bank: If you wish to convert your reward points to InterMiles, call HDFC Bank customer service. You can do that via phone banking, branch visit or net banking if the option is available.. InterMiles membership number: If you have the InterMiles membership number, you will have to provide it while the request of conversion is being made. If you are not a member, you can sign up for the InterMiles program on their official website. Convert your reward points: Indicate how many reward points you want to convert and be aware of the conversion ratios that apply to the credit card you have. Confirmation and processing: After submitting your request, HDFC Bank will confirm and process the conversion. Your InterMiles will be credited to your InterMiles account with the corresponding InterMiles. The processing times may vary so you should always confirm the duration expected with HDFC Bank.

Also Read | Is the ICICI Emeralde Private Metal Card the best choice for reward seekers?

In conclusion, you must understand that credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending because of which you may end up with a bill which you may not be able to repay without hassle. Hence, it is advisable to use your credit card only when necessary so that you can enjoy the card benefits without much toll on your budget.