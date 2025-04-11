HDFC credit card to InterMiles conversion: Check ratios and easy process explained

HDFC credit cards offer cashback, rewards, and exclusive deals. Points can be converted to InterMiles for benefits like free flights. However, users should be cautious about overspending and understand credit risks.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published11 Apr 2025, 02:43 PM IST
Credit cards provided by HDFC Bank let you earn cashbacks, reward points, and exclusive deals at restaurants, groceries, travel, and even for daily transactions. HDFC Bank credit card reward points can be converted to InterMiles to make the most out of your points and avail free flights, hotel stays and more through the InterMiles program. Here’s you can convert your rewards points to InterMiles:

Understanding conversion process

The conversion ratio varies depending on the type of HDFC credit card you hold. Here’s a list:

HDFC Bank card typeReward points equivalent to 100 InterMiles
Silver, Gold, Titanium, Times Titanium, Platinum, Teacher's Platinum, Times Platinum, Doctor's Platinum, Corporate Gold, Corporate Silver, Titanium Edge, Platinum Edge1,000 reward points
Signature, World, Superia, Doctor's Superia, All Miles667 reward points 
Moneyback, Solitaire, Business Moneyback, Business Corporate Moneyback400 Reward Points
Corporate Platinum, Business Corporate Platinum, Corporate Diners, Business Corporate Diners357 Reward Points
Corporate Signature, Corporate World, Corporate Redemptions, Business Corporate Signature, Business Corporate World, Diners Rewards, Regalia First, Business Regalia First333 Reward Points
Regalia, Corporate Premium, Business Corporate Premium, Business Regalia, Business Corporate Regalia, Doctor's Regalia, Diners Premium200 Reward Points
Maruti Nexa All Miles133 Reward Points
Infinia, Diners Black, Diners ClubMiles100 Reward Points

Source: InterMiles website

Steps to convert HDFC Bank credit points to InterMiles

  1. Contact Bank: If you wish to convert your reward points to InterMiles, call HDFC Bank customer service. You can do that via phone banking, branch visit or net banking if the option is available..
  2. InterMiles membership number: If you have the InterMiles membership number, you will have to provide it while the request of conversion is being made. If you are not a member, you can sign up for the InterMiles program on their official website.
  3. Convert your reward points: Indicate how many reward points you want to convert and be aware of the conversion ratios that apply to the credit card you have.
  4. Confirmation and processing: After submitting your request, HDFC Bank will confirm and process the conversion. Your InterMiles will be credited to your InterMiles account with the corresponding InterMiles. The processing times may vary so you should always confirm the duration expected with HDFC Bank.

In conclusion, you must understand that credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending because of which you may end up with a bill which you may not be able to repay without hassle. Hence, it is advisable to use your credit card only when necessary so that you can enjoy the card benefits without much toll on your budget.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

First Published:11 Apr 2025, 02:43 PM IST
