HDFC credit card to InterMiles conversion: Check ratios and easy process explained

Credit cards provided by HDFC Bank let you earn cashbacks, reward points, and exclusive deals at restaurants, groceries, travel, and even for daily transactions. HDFC Bank credit card reward points can be converted to InterMiles to make the most out of your points and avail free flights, hotel stays and more through the InterMiles program. Here’s you can convert your rewards points to InterMiles:
The conversion ratio varies depending on the type of HDFC credit card you hold. Here’s a list:
|HDFC Bank card type
|Reward points equivalent to 100 InterMiles
|Silver, Gold, Titanium, Times Titanium, Platinum, Teacher's Platinum, Times Platinum, Doctor's Platinum, Corporate Gold, Corporate Silver, Titanium Edge, Platinum Edge
|1,000 reward points
|Signature, World, Superia, Doctor's Superia, All Miles
|667 reward points
|Moneyback, Solitaire, Business Moneyback, Business Corporate Moneyback
|400 Reward Points
|Corporate Platinum, Business Corporate Platinum, Corporate Diners, Business Corporate Diners
|357 Reward Points
|Corporate Signature, Corporate World, Corporate Redemptions, Business Corporate Signature, Business Corporate World, Diners Rewards, Regalia First, Business Regalia First
|333 Reward Points
|Regalia, Corporate Premium, Business Corporate Premium, Business Regalia, Business Corporate Regalia, Doctor's Regalia, Diners Premium
|200 Reward Points
|Maruti Nexa All Miles
|133 Reward Points
|Infinia, Diners Black, Diners ClubMiles
|100 Reward Points
Source: InterMiles website
In conclusion, you must understand that credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending because of which you may end up with a bill which you may not be able to repay without hassle. Hence, it is advisable to use your credit card only when necessary so that you can enjoy the card benefits without much toll on your budget.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.