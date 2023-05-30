HDFC Defence Fund new fund offering (NFO) closes today. Details here1 min read 30 May 2023, 10:48 AM IST
HDFC aims to invest a minimum of 80 percent of the corpus in shares of defence and allied sector companies.
HDFC Mutual Fund said that the closing date of the New Fund Offering (NFO) of its first defence sector fund in India, the HDFC Defence Fund (HDF) has been shifted to an earlier date from June 2 to May 30, SMC Global Securities Ltd. said in its weekly update.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×